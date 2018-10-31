LETTER: Bolsonaro is not the answer for Brazil
President elect lacks experience in governance and does not have vested interests behind him
Another right-wing president, known as “Tropical Trump”, has been elected on the back of “anti-establishment” and racist rhetoric and promises of “draining the swamp”.
The rising star of Brazil’s president-elect, Jair Bolsonaro, will unfortunately dim very fast. He matches Donald Trump in the area of racist rhetoric, lack of experience in governance and a racist power base, but that is where the comparison ends.
Bolsonaro does not have the resources of a superpower; does not have an old and established party and vested interests behind him; and will have to turn a huge ship around in an already deeply divided country with a struggling economy.
He will also not be a welcome figure on the world stage, given his divisive and racist rhetoric. Brazil is heading for an extended period of economic and political instability.
Dawie Jacobs,
Sterrewag
