LETTER: Bolsonaro is not the answer for Brazil

Another right-wing president, known as “Tropical Trump”, has been elected on the back of “anti-establishment” and racist rhetoric and promises of “draining the swamp”.

The rising star of Brazil’s president-elect, Jair Bolsonaro, will unfortunately dim very fast. He matches Donald Trump in the area of racist rhetoric, lack of experience in governance and a racist power base, but that is where the comparison ends.

Bolsonaro does not have the resources of a superpower; does not have an old and established party and vested interests behind him; and will have to turn a huge ship around in an already deeply divided country with a struggling economy.

He will also not be a welcome figure on the world stage, given his divisive and racist rhetoric. Brazil is heading for an extended period of economic and political instability.

Dawie Jacobs,

Sterrewag