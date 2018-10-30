LETTER: The untold truth of IIS

On 25 June 2018, Business Day erroneously reported that the Pretoria High Court had dismissed Integritron Integrated Solutions’ (IIS) application to challenge the government’s decision to cancel the inmate management system contract awarded to IIS.

The publication was factually incorrect, as the High Court on a previous occasion interdicted the department of correctional services from cancelling the contract. This interdict is still in force.

In contrast to the implications, as reported by Business Day, the judgement related to an application, in terms of the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act and common law principles, to review and set aside the reports authored by Solly Tshitangano, and a letter authored by the then minister of finance instructing the cancellation of the contract.

IIS have been granted leave to appeal this judgement, and the appeal is pending.

Notwithstanding this, the presiding judge found that the contents of Tshitangano’s reports, together with the letter of instruction, constituted administrative action as contemplated by PAJA; that the contents of Tshitangano’s reports were defamatory; and that IIS had recourse in this regard.

It is undisputed that Tshitangano prepared these reports without consulting IIS in any manner or form or even without affording them an opportunity to comment on the alleged irregularities before finalising his reports. Had IIS been consulted or given an opportunity to comment on the alleged irregularities, the reports would not have been published in the manner that they were, as the unscrupulous allegations against IIS as reported would have been dispelled. IIS dispelled each alleged impropriety under oath, supported by facts. IIS’s version has not been challenged or rebutted to date.

It is IIS’s considered view that these reports were prepared by Tshitangano with a view to wilfully and deliberately discredit IIS and its related companies in the public eye by harming their good name and reputation, and to prohibit them from conducting business in the public sector in future.

IIS prides itself on its quality of work and invites any interested party to inspect any of its installations.

Donovan Reddy, BBM Attorneys on behalf of IIS