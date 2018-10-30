Opinion / Letters

LETTER: My mailed magazines surely took their time

After waiting months for my subscriptions, I got more than I bargained for

30 October 2018 - 05:00 George Klein
I recently received 12 back copies of Time magazine in my post box. I also received a registered mail slip dated October 10. On collection of my parcel, which had been registered in Amsterdam on June 6, I had to pay R28.80. 

The parcel contained four Time magazines I had already received among the 12 late issues. The four issues were sent in response to an e-mail I had sent Time about the nondelivery of my magazines.

I shouldn’t complain. I now have plenty to read — even if much of it is old news.

George Klein
Victory Park

