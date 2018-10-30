LETTER: Clintons are not icons of leadership

What does Discovery’s swanky summit do to benefit its customers? We are paying exorbitant monthly medical aid fees, while Discovery promotes, stages and no doubt generously remunerates the lying and corrupt Bill and Hillary Clinton.

The Clintons made more than $100m in 2107 and Hillary Clinton cannot accept that she lost the elections to President Donald Trump. She is still agitated and challenges the voters’ choice of president.

This woman and her sexual-predator husband are hardly “leadership” stock.

Paul Muller

Via e-mail

