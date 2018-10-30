Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Clintons are not icons of leadership

What does Discovery's swanky summit do to benefit its customers while we are paying exorbitant medical aid fees?

30 October 2018 - 05:00 Paul Muller
Hillary Clinton and her husband, former U.S. President Bill Clinton. Picture: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER
Hillary Clinton and her husband, former U.S. President Bill Clinton. Picture: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

What does Discovery’s swanky summit do to benefit its  customers? We are paying exorbitant monthly medical aid fees, while Discovery promotes, stages and no doubt generously remunerates the lying and corrupt Bill and Hillary Clinton.

The Clintons made more than $100m in 2107 and Hillary Clinton cannot accept that she lost the elections to President Donald Trump. She is still agitated and challenges the voters’ choice of president.

This woman and her sexual-predator husband are hardly “leadership” stock.

Paul Muller
Via e-mail

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: The right people, the right numbers ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
2.
EDITOR'S LUNCHBOX: This is how Julius Malema got ...
Opinion
3.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Oh, pity the poor Guptas
Opinion / Between the Chains
4.
JONNY STEINBERG: Sars IT chief a symptom of ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
STUART THEOBALD: Investment summit shifted ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.