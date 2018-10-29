Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA plagued by infectious disease called corruption

This disease has resulted in billions of rand of public funds being siphoned off what should have been used in service delivery to uplift the lives of the needy

29 October 2018 - 05:03 Ron Legg
Picture: 123RF / BAKHTIAR ZEIN
Picture: 123RF / BAKHTIAR ZEIN

SA is not just in a deep “quagmire” of national debt as finance minister Tito Mboweni explained in his medium-term budget policy statement. The country is heavily infected with a very contagious disease called corruption.

This disease has resulted in billions of rand of public funds being siphoned off what should have been used in service delivery to uplift the lives of the needy. Mboweni now does not have the funds to meet all our social requirements.

This disease stems from a virus that destroys the immune system of public life. It kills off society's natural protection system called integrity. Once integrity is killed off corruption multiplies exponentially.

This is what has happened in SA's public service. The spread of the disease was speeded up due to senior politicians such as Jacob Zuma and his supporters pursuing their self-enrichment goals.

Preventative measures such as the ANC’s integrity commission and the moral regeneration movement did not have the power to undertake drastic cleansing operations to ensure a healthy and clean government. The reason is clear — corruption was condoned from the top down and spread rapidly. Otherwise why did this malignant disease spread so easily?

The best cleansing would be to quarantine those infected by the disease by placing them in isolation prison wards to prevent further spread of the disease. This will discourage others from infecting society with their disease.

Ron Legg
Waterfall

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
JONNY STEINBERG: Sars IT chief a symptom of ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
HILARY JOFFE: Fortunately, Mboweni can say the ...
Opinion
3.
JUSTICE MALALA: Follow the EFF’s money
Opinion / Home & Abroad
4.
RON DERBY: Matjila should have stepped aside for ...
Opinion
5.
Brazil’s terrible, horrible, no good, very bad ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: SA needs a brains trust
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Failing state entities
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ramaphosa sat at apex of corruption pyramid and did nothing to stop it
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Liberalism is not for Africa
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: We need an alternative to wasteful ANC
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC integrity commission must act
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Tito Mboweni is equal to task
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Trevor Manuel’s signature was illegal
Opinion / Letters

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.