LETTER: Ramaphosa stunts SA's growth

As long as President Cyril Ramaphosa remains the custodian of the ANC for the enrichment and protection of the party’s congregants and associates — a strategy approved by Nelson Mandela, promoted by Thabo Mbeki and in overdrive throughout Jacob Zuma’s terms of office — the economic development of SA will continue to be paralysed.

The R9.1bn bailout of state-owned enterprises announced in finance minister Tito Mboweni’s mid-term budget will allow the continued looting and bankruptcy of the likes of SAA, the SABC, Eskom and the Post Office.

Ramaphosa is proving incapable of being a statesman. He is not thinking about the next generation but only about the next elections. He appears to be obsessed with the longevity of the ANC, the legacy of his idol Mandela, and his own fame and relevance.

To Mboweni’s credit, he supports the total or partial privatisation of SAA, which is being nursed despite its mismanagement by ANC annointees.

Luyanda Kama

Port Elizabeth

