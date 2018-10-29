LETTER: Mboweni gave no plan of action for job creation

I am bitterly disappointed to note the complete lack of planning with regard to job creation. Even in the short term, finance minister Tito Mboweni has not given the business community any reason to try and tackle job creation.

The small business community merely needed a ray of hope to awaken them from their job creation strike. It is often said that perception becomes reality. Apparently, the small business community has a strongly imbedded perception that “a divorce is far easier to obtain than a dismissal”.

It would have cost the government nothing to have merely said that the small business community will be given a new set of hiring and firing regulations.

Michael Bagraim MP

Cape Town

