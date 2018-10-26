LETTER: User-pays policy is not an easy solution

Finance minister Tito Mboweni did not specifically refer to e-tolls in his budget speech. He did, however, allude to the principle of “user pays”.

People driving on national roads pay for using them at the toll plazas. They see a benefit and cannot escape payment. The revenue is collected by the toll operator and, apart from administrative costs, is used to repay the capital cost and to maintain and upgrade the routes. The system is efficient.

The e-toll roads in Gauteng are different. A third party without further responsibility operates the tolls. Users receive invoices after using the roads and may, or may not, pay. The expectation is that they pay in advance. The situation is inefficient.

There is a third-party administrative cost for the e-tolls; the collection process is costly and has become a grudge payment. The users do not pay.

Alternative user-pays methods, such as an additional (local) levy on fuel or licence fees might be more effective collection strategies but would not adhere to the user-pays principle as many people who do not use the highways would be paying.

The user-pays principle is a tricky one. There are lessons to be learnt.

Jack Stroucken

Hurlingham Manor

