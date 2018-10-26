Opinion / Letters

LETTER: User-pays policy is not an easy solution

Alternative collection methods may be more effective than e-tolls, but have problems of their owm

26 October 2018 - 05:00 Jack Stroucken
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Finance minister Tito Mboweni did not specifically refer to e-tolls in his budget speech. He did, however, allude to the principle of “user pays”.

People driving on national roads pay for using them at the toll plazas. They see a benefit and cannot escape payment. The revenue is collected by the toll operator and, apart from administrative costs, is used to repay the capital cost and to maintain and upgrade the routes. The system is efficient. 

The e-toll roads in Gauteng are different. A third party without further responsibility operates the tolls. Users receive invoices after using the roads and may, or may not, pay. The expectation is that they pay in advance. The situation is inefficient.

There is a third-party administrative cost for the e-tolls; the collection process is costly and has become a grudge payment. The users do not pay.

Alternative user-pays methods, such as an additional (local) levy on fuel or licence fees might be more effective collection strategies but would not adhere to the user-pays principle as many people who do not use the highways would be paying.

The user-pays principle is a tricky one. There are lessons to be learnt.

Jack Stroucken
Hurlingham Manor

LISTEN: Tito Mboweni delivers his medium-term budget speech

With a new finance minister at the helm, the MTBPS gives us an opportunity to assess the state of the country’s finances
Economy
1 day ago

Medium-term budget makes commitment to improve school infrastructure

The Treasury said the most urgent priority was to eradicate pit latrines in schools, so an extra R800m has been added to the 2018-2019 adjustment ...
National
1 day ago

SAA gets another bailout

Funding provided for struggling state-owned enterprises fall far short of assistance requested
National
1 day ago

No VAT on chickens and books the response to Mboweni’s pre-budget twitter call

‘Don’t tell the establishment about this tweet!!’
Economy
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: Follow the EFF’s money
Opinion / Home & Abroad
2.
EDITORIAL: Treasury painted into a corner
Opinion / Editorials
3.
TIM COHEN: Mboweni’s vacillation over cabinet ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Oh, pity the poor Guptas
Opinion / Between the Chains
5.
ANDILE KHUMALO: The women who said no to VBS
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.