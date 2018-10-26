Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Government must stay out of business

Praise for trade and industry minister Rob Davies for his involvement in the motor industry is misplaced

26 October 2018 - 05:02 Chris Hattingh
Rob Davies. Picture: GCIS
Rob Davies. Picture: GCIS

French economist Frédéric Bastiat distinguished between the “seen” and the “unseen”, especially regarding government policies. They may be well-intentioned, but their consequences  result in the very opposite of their intention.

In the letter extolling the accomplishments of trade and industry minister Rob Davies, “Ulterior motives for lambasting of Davies” (October 22), this crucial aspect of government policies and economics is unfortunately completely missed.

Davies is praised for maintaining “a world-class automotive sector”. It is not the proper role of government to maintain any sector of the economy. The automotive sector is quoted as supporting “113,000” jobs. However, the unseen consequences of government support of this sector is skipped over — how many jobs were not created because of government interference? How much cheaper would cars be in SA if there were no trade barriers imposed by the minister on imports?

The ramifications of the trade war between the US and China mean that for people in those countries, and around the world, prices of various goods are going up. When governments interfere in people trading with each other, prices and services become more expensive, because businesses have to account for the increased regulations.

Trade barriers, tariffs and higher taxes make the cost of business higher, and have a negative effect on consumers.

To quote Bastiat, “There is only one difference between a bad economist and a good one: the bad economist confines himself to the visible effect; the good economist takes into account both the effect that can be seen and those effects that must be foreseen.”

Chris Hattingh
Researcher, Free Market Foundation

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: Follow the EFF’s money
Opinion / Home & Abroad
2.
EDITORIAL: Treasury painted into a corner
Opinion / Editorials
3.
TIM COHEN: Mboweni’s vacillation over cabinet ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Oh, pity the poor Guptas
Opinion / Between the Chains
5.
ANDILE KHUMALO: The women who said no to VBS
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: Ulterior motives for lambasting of Davies
Opinion / Letters

Government close to adopting new auto incentive package
Economy

New ‘master plan’ could inject R135bn into SA’s car industry
Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.