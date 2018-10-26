LETTER: DA works against the poor

DA leader Mmusi Maimane’s constant insistence that the ANC’s left-leaning policies are wrecking SA cannot go unchallenged.

The reason for this country’s high levels of poverty and inequality have little to do with the government’s policies (which are not left, but merely pragmatic) and everything to do with the failure of private capital to invest sufficiently in productive sectors of the economy.

Looting aside, the vast majority of infrastructure investment, social and economic, has been with public funds.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is hosting an investment summit this week and from November 7 he will host an Africa Investment Forum, as SA’s development cannot occur in isolation from the rest of the continent. SA offers political stability, policy certainty, world-class infrastructure, adequate skills, and has taken decisive action to root out corruption, but capital is still unwilling to come to the party.

The DA is using “rooi gevaar” rhetoric as the thrust of its election campaign, blaming the socialists in the ANC for the country’s woes.

It is also interesting that Maimane looks to Venezuela to attack SA’s government, confirming that there is no difference between the DA and US President Donald Trump’s Republican Party. Maimane’s association with people who have crippled the Venezuelan economy through sanctions and tried to create political instability by funding insurrectionists confirms that.

The DA has no commitment to the poor and the marginalised in SA. Its clear bias towards the wealthy in Cape Town attests to that.

Reneva Fourie

Cape Town

