LETTER: Regulator board should enhance credibility of auditing process
Coupling truth in a report with an audit opinion might not always be the most reasonable assumption for an investor to make
Your reporter must have been struggling to keep a straight face when covering Tuesday’s International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board event.
In the article, Regulatory bodies mull auditing all parts of integrated reports (October 24), Imran Vanker of the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors is quoted as saying: "When you pick up the integrated report you reasonably assume that everything is true and has been audited."
After the debacles of the past year, ranging from Steinhoff to VBS, coupling truth in a report with an audit opinion might not always be the most reasonable assumption for an investor to make.
Perhaps, rather than attempting to drum up more work for the local auditing profession by forcing the assurance of non-financial company information, the regulatory board might more usefully focus on first improving the credibility of the financial auditing process.
When Vanker speaks of “our leading position in the world”, auditing credibility isn’t necessarily the first thing that comes to mind.
Gary Cundill
Edenglen
