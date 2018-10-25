Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cyril Ramaphosa between poll and hard place

President needs a good election victory to clear the rot in the ANC, but after the poll he will be dispensable

25 October 2018 - 05:02 Sydney Kaye
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

In his column, headed The great 60% Ramaphosa myth (October 24), Gareth van Onselen is right when he writes that in SA any one idea can be repeated time and again until it becomes received wisdom.

As he says, President Cyril Ramaphosa needs a good election victory before he can get on with his real policy (if there is one). After his victory is accomplished, he can get rid of the alleged criminals in the cabinet, but not before.

But it only needs a cursory scrutiny to see that Van Onselen makes no sense. As Ramaphosa is the only thing keeping ANC hopes alive, he needs to do everything he needs to do now and consolidate with a new team before the election.

He cannot be touched now, but after the ANC is home and dry for another term in power Ramaphosa will be dispensable.

Sydney Kaye
Cape Town

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Treasury painted into a corner
Opinion / Editorials
2.
TIM COHEN: Mboweni’s vacillation over cabinet ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
JUSTICE MALALA: Follow the EFF’s money
Opinion / Home & Abroad
4.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The great 60% Ramaphosa myth
Opinion / Columnists
5.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Oh, pity the poor Guptas
Opinion / Between the Chains

Related Articles

LETTER: Useless ANC only knows how to talk
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Gerrie Nel for NPA head
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ramaphosa sat at apex of corruption pyramid and did nothing to stop it
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Tito Mboweni is equal to task
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC integrity commission must act
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Communists have no place in business portfolios
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC has to pay the price at the polls
Opinion / Letters

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.