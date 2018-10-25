LETTER: Cyril Ramaphosa between poll and hard place

In his column, headed The great 60% Ramaphosa myth (October 24), Gareth van Onselen is right when he writes that in SA any one idea can be repeated time and again until it becomes received wisdom.

As he says, President Cyril Ramaphosa needs a good election victory before he can get on with his real policy (if there is one). After his victory is accomplished, he can get rid of the alleged criminals in the cabinet, but not before.

But it only needs a cursory scrutiny to see that Van Onselen makes no sense. As Ramaphosa is the only thing keeping ANC hopes alive, he needs to do everything he needs to do now and consolidate with a new team before the election.

He cannot be touched now, but after the ANC is home and dry for another term in power Ramaphosa will be dispensable.

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town

