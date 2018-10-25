LETTER: Accidental assassination

Journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed by accident in Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul. This is how it happened: the Saudis accidentally sent a 15-man team to Turkey before Khashoggi’s arrival at the consulate.

Then they accidentally sent all the consulate staff home before Khashoggi arrived. The consulate’s surveillance cameras malfunctioned accidentally during this period.

Khashoggi was killed accidentally in a fight. Then he was dismembered accidentally with tools brought accidentally on the plane from Saudi Arabia. His body was disposed of accidentally and lost accidentally.

The 15-man team accidentally left Turkey. The Saudis accidentally denied, lied and changed their story — from rogue killers, to Khashoggi leaving the consulate unharmed, to him being killed during a brawl. So it was an accident and Machiavellian prince Mohammed bin Salman walks away free after securing major deals in the desert summit.

JM Bouvier

Bryanston

