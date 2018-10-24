LETTER: DA is ready to provide leadership on immigration

In the editorial DA is playing with fire on immigration (October 18), the word "populist" is used throughout to avoid engaging with the substance of the DA’s immigration policy. It is anything but "textbook Donald Trump".

The editorial implies that the real issue of illegal immigration should not be spoken about, as this would somehow stoke xenophobic sentiment.

While other parties remain silent, the DA is prepared to provide leadership on this. No one has proposed a viable alternative to our immigration policy.

The editorial misrepresented our immigration plan and the DA’s offer. Our policy document clearly outlines our commitment to increasing the movement of people and goods in and out of SA as a key means of unlocking the growth potential of the South African and continental economies.

Instead of a "closed" border, the DA believes in welcoming those who want to contribute meaningfully to our country. Silence also led to the xenophobic attacks we have witnessed in the past decade.

The DA welcomes all the engagement on our proposals on immigration. We will continue our efforts to engage immigrant communities, civil society organisations and the government to make sure that we have the broadest possible perspective.

The DA didn’t start the fire that is xenophobia, but we are working hard to put it out.

Jacques Julius, DA MP

Cape Town

