LETTER: Useless ANC only knows how to talk

In the article, “Telecoms backlog” (October 19), it is stated that “data prices could more than halve if government finally gets around to allocating additional frequencies” and “SA ranks fourth from bottom and only Afghanistan, South Sudan and Yemen are worse off”.

The only reason for this situation is incompetence. Many South Africans rely on cellphones and, because of the incompetence of the government, are paying twice as much as they should for their call costs.

With pockets full of money, bellies full of food and BMWs in Pretoria and Cape Town parked at splendid government homes, these ANC-gravied fat cats can’t even do the jobs for which they are being paid enormous salaries and perks.

Many still in the cabinet are deeply corrupted from the Jacob Zuma era and are now being protected by President Cyril Ramaphosa in the name of ANC unity, which is obviously more important to the president than the wellbeing of SA.

How can anyone who knows what is going on in SA vote for the ANC? They are begging for investment in the country to make up for what they have stolen, but nobody actually does anything — it is talk and more talk by people incapable of immediate action.

Please allow the ANC a column in Business Day to tell us what they have actually done in the past four years.

Rob Sowry

Sandton

