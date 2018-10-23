Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Useless ANC only knows how to talk

Cellphone call costs are twice as much as they should be and it is all because of the government’s incompetence.

23 October 2018 - 05:01
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

In the article, “Telecoms backlog” (October 19), it is stated that “data prices could more than halve if government finally gets around to allocating additional frequencies” and “SA ranks fourth from bottom and only Afghanistan, South Sudan and Yemen are worse off”. 

The only reason for this situation is incompetence. Many South Africans rely on cellphones and, because of the incompetence of the government, are paying twice as much as they should for their call costs. 

With pockets full of money, bellies full of food and BMWs in Pretoria and Cape Town parked at splendid government homes, these ANC-gravied fat cats can’t even do the jobs for which they are being paid enormous salaries and perks.

Many still in the cabinet are deeply corrupted from the Jacob Zuma era and are now being protected by President Cyril Ramaphosa in the name of ANC unity, which is obviously more important to the president than the wellbeing of SA. 

How can anyone who knows what is going on in SA vote for the ANC? They are begging for investment in the country to make up for what they have stolen, but nobody actually does anything — it is talk and more talk by people incapable of immediate action.

Please allow the ANC a column in Business Day to tell us what they have actually done in the past four years.

Rob Sowry
Sandton

Data prices ‘50% lower if state sells spectrum’

The move from analogue to digital television services will free up highly coveted bands of radio frequencies for telecommunications firms
National
4 days ago

Politics to blame for nine-year overdue digital migration process

SA missed its own 2011 deadline to switch its signal to digital, and communications minister Nomvula Mokonyane says the analogue switch-off is now ...
National
22 hours ago

Mobile network operators start to slash data prices

Before the deadline set by Icasa for the implementation of lower tariffs, network operators have started effecting the price cuts
National
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: Tell the unteachable they are ...
Opinion
2.
CAROL PATON: Public has a right to know of PIC’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
Granting title deeds is too simplistic an answer ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Safeguarding auditors is crucial for ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
Omotoso’s lawyer exposes horror of testifying ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Data prices ‘50% lower if state sells spectrum’
National

Politics to blame for nine-year overdue digital migration process
National

WATCH: Telkom on Vodacom’s and MTN’s data dominance
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Mobile network operators start to slash data prices
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.