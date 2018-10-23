LETTER: Not the Gartner I knew

As a long retired information technology director, I am horrified to read of Gartner’s involvement in the SA Revenue Service debacle.

I knew Gartner as a highly ethical and professional business that provided meaningful and useful insights into IT trends and developments. I attended a number of their international conferences where I gained immense amounts of information.

How sad not to be able to rely on their knowledge and expertise anymore.

Henry Watermeyer

Lyndhurst

