LETTER: Not the Gartner I knew
IT company Gartner used to be professional and insightful - now I'm not so sure.
23 October 2018 - 05:01
As a long retired information technology director, I am horrified to read of Gartner’s involvement in the SA Revenue Service debacle.
I knew Gartner as a highly ethical and professional business that provided meaningful and useful insights into IT trends and developments. I attended a number of their international conferences where I gained immense amounts of information.
How sad not to be able to rely on their knowledge and expertise anymore.
Henry Watermeyer
Lyndhurst
