Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Not the Gartner I knew

IT company Gartner used to be professional and insightful - now I'm not so sure.

23 October 2018 - 05:01 Henry Watermeyer
File photo: THE HERALD/FREDLIN ADRIAAN
File photo: THE HERALD/FREDLIN ADRIAAN

As a long retired information technology director, I am horrified to read of Gartner’s involvement in the SA Revenue  Service debacle.

I knew Gartner as a highly ethical and professional business that provided meaningful and useful insights into IT trends and developments. I attended a number of their international conferences where I gained immense amounts of information.

How sad not to be able to rely on their knowledge and expertise anymore.

Henry Watermeyer
Lyndhurst

Sars official: Gartner contract unethical

Nugent inquiry hears how firm received a tax agency tender amounting to nearly R200m
National
5 days ago

Sars explores recouping money earned by Bain

Sars CFO asks the tax agency’s legal division to determine whether there are grounds to have Bain pay back the money
National
4 days ago

Gartner's R100m work has moved Sars ‘backward’ and did not add value

Evidence indicates Gartner was paid large amounts to fix a system that was not broken, very similar to the narrative that emerged around Bain's ...
National
6 days ago

Collapse of SARS’s e-filing imminent

Halting of tax agency’s IT modernisation programme by Moyane could now cost R1bn to fix
National
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: Tell the unteachable they are ...
Opinion
2.
CAROL PATON: Public has a right to know of PIC’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
Granting title deeds is too simplistic an answer ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Safeguarding auditors is crucial for ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
Omotoso’s lawyer exposes horror of testifying ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Sars official: Gartner contract unethical
National

Gartner's R100m work has moved Sars ‘backward’ and did not add value
National

Sars explores recouping money earned by Bain
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.