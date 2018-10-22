Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Transnet needs China’s speed-train expertise

The company procured locomotives that do not fit SA's rail system

22 October 2018 - 05:02
Picture: ANDRE KRITZINGER.
Picture: ANDRE KRITZINGER.

The mind boggles how embattled former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama was paid R7.6m a year.

The company is facing allegations of irregularities in the tender of 1,064 locomotives, including allegations that the Gupta family received kickbacks for it. And, to boot, the locomotives do not fit SA’s rail system. There is certainly no full steam ahead.

The Chinese can build a high-speed railway line between Shanghai and Beijing of 1,300km — about the same distance between Johannesburg and Cape Town. The travel time in China is four hours and 18 minutes, and the average speed of the train is 300km/h. I could leave Johannesburg in the morning, have a surf in Cape Town, lunch in Franschhoek and be back by 10pm.

Bring the Chinese expertise in railroad technology to SA and make Transnet a showcase for Africa and the world.

Presently, Transnet is trackless as road logistics companies are having their breakfast, lunch, dinner and meal ticket 24/7, 365 days a year.

Eckehardt Ficinus
Dunkeld

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
THULI MADONSELA: A nation betrayed
Opinion / On My Mind
2.
RON DERBY: Populism is still as tantalising and ...
Opinion
3.
ANDILE KHUMALO: The women who said no to VBS
Opinion
4.
SIMON LINCOLN READER: ANC has perfected the race ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
Shambolic Copyright Amendment Bill will favour ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.