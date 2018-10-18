LETTER: Women and youth empowerment is everyone’s business

The letter “Transformation constrains” (October 11) appears to make the point, without realising it, that our argument for business to be more involved is because the government has failed on so many fronts.

Business needs to move away from placing the responsibility for our socioeconomic wellbeing solely at the government’s door and start adopting simple changes that can have exponential returns.

At IQbusiness we are doubling our annual intern intake to 80 by 2020 and expanding to 50 the number of places on our Women’s Chapter Network programme, which provides a 12-month executive and leadership skills development for professional women.

There is enormous opportunity in investing in SA’s youth and empowering them to be actively involved in the future of our economy. We do not view transformation or empowerment as a cumbersome barrier to entry created by the government, but as an opportunity of mutual benefit for business and society.

Adam Craker

CEO, IQbusiness

