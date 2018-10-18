Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Only sensible option for Zimbabwe is to adopt rand

18 October 2018 - 05:00 James Cunningham
Motorists queue to buy petrol in Harare, Zimbabwe. Picture: REUTERS/PHILIMON BULAWAYO
Motorists queue to buy petrol in Harare, Zimbabwe. Picture: REUTERS/PHILIMON BULAWAYO

It’s easy, at this point in our nation’s history, to collectively wallow in a Bunyanesque “slough of despond”. But doing so would be to miss opportunities of offering assistance to our neighbours, especially as such gestures could aid our recovery.

SA’s economy is in recession, but Zimbabwe’s is just about dead. While there are many reasons for this, the current crisis is caused by the strange currency combination of bond notes and US dollars. The only sensible option Zimbabwe has left is to adopt the rand.

Offering financial help, even in the face of our difficulties, to get Zimbabwe back on its feet will lift our spirits and give us renewed purpose and will be good for business. Who knows, it may even create some much-needed employment.

James Cunningham
Camps Bay

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
JOHN DLUDLU: Zondo commission lays bare civil war ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
STEVEN FRIEDMAN: EFF’s immoral political ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
AfriForum strikes a strange chord when it comes ...
Opinion
4.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Those without a moral compass ...
Opinion
5.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Parable of the little ...
Opinion / Between the Chains

Related Articles

Dire drugs shortage in Zimbabwe leaves two top state officials seeking ...
World / Africa

Ousted Mugabe felt alone and betrayed by Zuma
Life / Books

Ottis Gibson wraps up pre-World Cup trials
Sport / Cricket

Empty shelves as Zimbabwe meltdown bites
Business

Zimbabwe announces plan to clear its foreign debt
World / Africa

Zimbabwe slides back towards 2008’s economic chaos
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.