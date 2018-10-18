LETTER: Only sensible option for Zimbabwe is to adopt rand

It’s easy, at this point in our nation’s history, to collectively wallow in a Bunyanesque “slough of despond”. But doing so would be to miss opportunities of offering assistance to our neighbours, especially as such gestures could aid our recovery.

SA’s economy is in recession, but Zimbabwe’s is just about dead. While there are many reasons for this, the current crisis is caused by the strange currency combination of bond notes and US dollars. The only sensible option Zimbabwe has left is to adopt the rand.

Offering financial help, even in the face of our difficulties, to get Zimbabwe back on its feet will lift our spirits and give us renewed purpose and will be good for business. Who knows, it may even create some much-needed employment.

James Cunningham

Camps Bay

