LETTER: We deserve a better government

Why is it that no one in politics, business, religious leadership or even the public seems to be seeing the bigger picture and doing something about it? People get the government they deserve, but surely South Africans deserve better?

Our “system" has long “dealt with” (and still does) those who stand up against the powers that be. The motivation is to silence naysayers and have carte blanche.

The history of SA is littered with powerful self-interest groups that garnered sufficient control to enable policy decisions and actions that had a dramatic effect on the lives of the people. The Zulu, colonial and apartheid eras were like that, as is the ANC government — a self-interested group looting the public purse.

The damage the ANC has inflicted on the economy runs so deep that the effect on our national life has become devastating. Poverty and crime are everywhere, companies are failing, and joblessness has gone through the roof. Despite consuming huge amounts of tax money, the education and health systems continue to deteriorate. The hopes for a better future for this and future generations lie in ruins.

We need our leaders to be on the stage. Where are they? Or are we reaping that which we have sown and must now lie in the bed that we made for ourselves?

Sandy Johnston

Nelson Mandela Bay

