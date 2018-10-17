LETTER: Shopping for stress

I am absolutely shocked at the way supermarkets (and there are only four major ones — so no competition), raise their food prices weekly, not just by a couple of cents but by several rands.

Their yo-yoing of prices is incredible. I saw a jar of 250g granulated coffee for R140 in one shop and the same brand for R73 in another.

Where has the consumer complaints department gone? There seems to be absolutely nobody accountable. On top of steep prices, one goes into a supermarket ready for battle — trolleys left lying in the aisles — staff cleaning floors — boxes blocking view of goods on shelves and queues of customers with two out of 10 tills working.

Give me the good old days of grocery shops. No wonder everyone is so stressed. I met someone who was here briefly from the UK. He told me that prices here are far higher than there. Anybody listening?

Lauren Iuel

Sunningdale

