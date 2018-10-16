Opinion / Letters

LETTER: VBS report should not be set aside

16 October 2018 - 05:01
At the centre of it: VBS Mutual Bank in Thohoyandou, Limpopo. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN
Accountant Sipho Malaba, the erstwhile KPMG partner, should not be allowed to succeed in his application to have the VBS report set aside as he has intimated. When he is charged, his legal team can raise whatever defence they deem expedient and in his interest.

His attorney informed the media that during the VBS inquiry certain evidence was not admitted. Be that as it may, any attempt to set aside advocate Terry Motau’s VBS report will only have the effect of protracting matters. Indeed, that is precisely what many of the accused will want to do.

The national prosecuting authority has to be incisive and act speedily to pursue this matter, not only for the country but also for the poor who have been most affected.

There are many miscreants involved in the VBS heist that are in denial, but when their defences are tested in court they will be found wanting. No doubt about that.

Some political parties’ future rest on the outcome of these prosecutions.

Nathan Cheiman
Northcliff

