LETTER: VBS prosecution is tardy

So the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority are still evaluating the evidence regarding the VBS plunder, despite the curator signalling the fraud weeks ago and there is now a detailed forensic report indicating who did what.

Contrast that inactivity with an event in the UK this past week. On Wednesday the board of Patisserie Holdings announced that there was a £20m hole in its accounts through irregular financial transactions and probably fraud; on Thursday the finance director, Chris Marsh, was suspended and on Friday he was arrested.

Obviously nothing was learnt from the Gupta Great Escape, or maybe the inaction is for the same reason.

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town

