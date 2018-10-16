LETTER: Pik Botha had liberal views

I accepted a request to join Pik Botha’s office towards the end of 1980 while on a posting abroad, accordingly returning to SA two years before the end of my posting. At that stage his liberal views instilled some optimism about our political future.

During my first year in his office there was a national election and although I was not a member of the National Party, I was very frustrated by the conservative nature of their campaign, especially after some enlightened noises in the period before the election. I vividly remember how I spoke my mind about this while travelling with him in his official car to an appointment in his constituency. Inter alia, I told him I believed the conservative nature of the campaign was misleading voters, and that the party was underestimating the willingness of the voters to accept change.

He just listened and said: “Yes Dawie, yes Dawie”. I respected him for never holding that discussion against me. I stayed on in foreign affairs to try to influence change from within as a diplomat. One of the factors that allowed this was my appreciation for Botha’s liberal views. In addition, I did not want to cause a stir while being attached to his office or create the impression of political opportunism.

This spell in Botha’s office was followed by a fulfilling career in foreign affairs, where I could indeed play an active role towards change. I was privileged to continue my diplomatic career under a new democratic government and to serve as ambassador under Nelson Mandela.

My spell in Botha’s office was an interesting station in my career and a further learning curve in preparation for a challenging career.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag

