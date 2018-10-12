LETTER: Ramaphosa must speak out on VBS scandal

In the wake of the VBS Mutual Bank scandal, the potential for rumour and panic is very high. It might even pose a threat to confidence in SA’s banking system.

With the EFF being implicated it is also likely that its president Julius Malema will ramp up the rhetoric, further destabilising the situation.

A true president would immediately take control of the situation and start communicating with the public, clearly and often. President Cyril Ramaphosa has not done this.

James Drew

Via e-mail