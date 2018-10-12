Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ramaphosa must speak out on VBS scandal

12 October 2018 - 05:01
A branch of VBS Mutual Bank in Thohoyandou, Limpopo. Picture: Antonio Muchave
In the wake of the VBS Mutual Bank scandal, the potential for rumour and panic is very high. It might even pose a threat to confidence in SA’s banking system.

With the EFF being implicated it is also likely that its president Julius Malema will ramp up the rhetoric, further destabilising the situation.

A true president would immediately take control of the situation and start communicating with the public, clearly and often. President Cyril Ramaphosa has not done this.

James Drew
Via e-mail

