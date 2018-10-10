SA companies lose out to Indian firms in TVET colleges equipment deal

The headline, India lends helping hand to TVET college (October 5) was excellent, but why has India suddenly become a benefactor of such grandiose proportions?

Who gains from this gift? Indian manufacturers of training equipment who increase their market share and their workforce, get a foothold in the SA TVET market and improve their national growth rate. And we, who have been manufacturing these systems for 51 years in SA, continue to struggle in a dwindling market.

Of course, the minister of higher education & training cannot kick a gift horse in the mouth and we must be thankful. But couldn’t the Indian government consider giving SA manufacturers some crumbs — especially for equipment that is manufactured to the National Artisan Moderation Body and Sector Education Training Authorities’ requirements for trade test qualification?

Colleges in India are not allowed to purchase imported equipment unless it is absolutely impossible to manufacture it locally.

To mimic US President Donald Trump: “SA first”.

Frank Horszowski

Johannesburg

