LETTER: Job summit agreement on wage gaps is perplexing

The article, Firms agree on disclosure of wage gaps (October 8) is perplexing as it reports a decision evidently taken at the jobs summit but the technical aspects of this are to be dealt with at Nedlac.

It would appear that the Employment Equity Act of 1998 does not have a section 27 titled Income Differentials, or a sub-section 4 that compels the Employment Conditions Commission to “research and investigate norms and benchmarks for proportionate income differentials and advise the minister on appropriate measures for reducing disproportionate differentials”.

Yet it is almost 20 years to the day that this requirement was formally assented by parliament. Section 7(4) exists only because Cosatu — a key participant at the job summits — threatened to withdraw its support for the whole Employment Equity Bill unless the legislation addressed the wage gap between senior managers and ordinary workers.

While the decision taken at the summit is welcomed, what do we make of the 20-year slumber of section 27(4)?

Jeff Rudin

Alternative Information & Development Centre

