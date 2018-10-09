Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Zondo commission has exposed culprits

09 October 2018 - 05:01
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: ALON SKUY
Commissions of inquiry set up by governments but led by non-partisan academics do not really expose the real culprits involved in scandals. At times, in SA and elsewhere, they even exonerate key players.

The Zondo commission, first presumed to be a waste of resources and time, has sprung some surprises — notably finance minister Nhlanhla Nene’s tryst with the chief players in state capture.

The influence of that family in enticing virtually every member of the Zuma cabinet shows the severe damage caused not only by the Guptas but by conniving ministers whose patriotic compasses went array.

Even before the commission’s conclusion, one fact is certain —economic treason has been committed, the public has suffered as a result, nation-building has been put on the back burner and key players are still drawing salaries.

Nearly 50 years of National Party tyranny has been replaced by an equally,  if not greater, dose of corruption and duplicity in half that time.

AR Modak
Robertsham

