Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Supporter shareholding could end soccer vandalism

Football clubs should make supporters shareholders through equity instruments similar to BEE schemes

09 October 2018 - 05:01 Morgan Phaahla
FNB Stadium. Picture: SOWETAN
FNB Stadium. Picture: SOWETAN

Sport tourism in SA is declining and there is poor match attendance for all codes. Hooliganism is one of the contributing factors in soccer, due to the decrepit management and silo mentality in the administration of most clubs.

Supporters tend to turn a blind eye to vandalism in stadiums when their teams lose. This makes them at least complicit in the commission of such offences.

Perhaps it’s time for football clubs to bring supporters on board as shareholders through equity instruments similar to broad-based empowerment schemes.  The Premier Soccer League (PSL) would need to be reconfigured for clubs to become public companies affording supporters shareholding.

The current model of clubs in the PSL makes it difficult, particularly for retired players, to acquire teams through empowerment deals. Teams with rich heritages such as Moroka Swallows and Umtata Bush Bucks could have been saved through public offerings aimed at gaining control of the clubs.

Often greed prevents such creative initiatives from being created — even if it leads to the development of sustainable transformation in football.

Together, we can build a sporting society that yields economic benefits for all facets of transformation with growth and sustainability in the long term.

Morgan Phaahla
Ekurhuleni

No fans is like a funeral, says Giovanni Solinas

The coach rues the closed doors match between Chiefs and Polokwane City with no fans
Sport
4 days ago

Highlands coach Da Gama keen to play Tendai Ndoro

Da Gama says he believes Ndoro could help Highlands score a lot more goals
Sport
5 days ago

Local coaches are on the ball, says City’s John Comitis

‘We have a lot of talent in this country and people must give them a chance’
Sport
6 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Just when things were beginning to ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
STUART THEOBALD: In the end Nhlanhla Nene did his ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
Bankers of the future will have to be both ...
Opinion
4.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: It’s time to stop dilly-dallying ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
SABC is spending too much on its biggest cost ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.