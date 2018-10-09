LETTER: Supporter shareholding could end soccer vandalism

Sport tourism in SA is declining and there is poor match attendance for all codes. Hooliganism is one of the contributing factors in soccer, due to the decrepit management and silo mentality in the administration of most clubs.

Supporters tend to turn a blind eye to vandalism in stadiums when their teams lose. This makes them at least complicit in the commission of such offences.

Perhaps it’s time for football clubs to bring supporters on board as shareholders through equity instruments similar to broad-based empowerment schemes. The Premier Soccer League (PSL) would need to be reconfigured for clubs to become public companies affording supporters shareholding.

The current model of clubs in the PSL makes it difficult, particularly for retired players, to acquire teams through empowerment deals. Teams with rich heritages such as Moroka Swallows and Umtata Bush Bucks could have been saved through public offerings aimed at gaining control of the clubs.

Often greed prevents such creative initiatives from being created — even if it leads to the development of sustainable transformation in football.

Together, we can build a sporting society that yields economic benefits for all facets of transformation with growth and sustainability in the long term.

Morgan Phaahla

Ekurhuleni

