LETTER: Clean out the Nkandla chicken coop

The Zondo commission is cutting through all the bull and exposing the real culprits of state capture.
The parallel state is starting to unravel under the relentless pressure for transparency and accountability. Even the UK and US are getting involved in the Gupta saga, requesting access to the family’s leaked e-mails and charging ahead with investigations.
The ANC is on the back foot. It cannot stop the commission as it is a key ticket item of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s campaign to clean up corruption.
It is likely to be embarrassed by the scandals and evidence that will be revealed through the inquiry.
The ruling party has been at the forefront of state capture. It elected and defended Jacob Zuma while he created and shaped the state capture system under the tutelage of the Guptas. The party benefited from the system, with kickbacks, upgrades for their homes such as alarm systems, travel and even cash. Now the Nkandla chickens have come home to roost.
The ANC needs to step up to the plate, confess to assisting and enabling state capture so that SA can draw a clean line in the sand and move forward. Trust needs to be restored and the only way for that to happen is for the party to present itself to the inquiry and not to duck and dive around the issue.
Chantel Williams, Cape Town
Please sign in or register to comment.