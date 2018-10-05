LETTER: Clean out the Nkandla chicken coop

The Zondo commission is cutting through all the bull and exposing the real culprits of state capture.

The parallel state is starting to unravel under the relentless pressure for transparency and accountability. Even the UK and US are getting involved in the Gupta saga, requesting access to the family’s leaked e-mails and charging ahead with investigations.

The ANC is on the back foot. It cannot stop the commission as it is a key ticket item of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s campaign to clean up corruption.