LETTER: ANC will keep conning the voters

Inevitably all the ANC will throw around are old clichés and ideas that you couldn’t sell to Karl Marx these days

05 October 2018 - 05:01
Once again the ANC is sitting down to throw around ideas about how it might stimulate the economy and grow jobs. Inevitably all it will throw around are old clichés and ideas that you couldn’t sell to Karl Marx these days.

Privately, President Cyril Ramaphosa might agree the answer is to scrap BEE and the minimum wage, and to stop talking about land expropriation. Publicly, he can’t do anything of the sort so it’s back to the status quo.

The government believes there is such a thing as a free lunch, and you can make poor people rich by making rich people poor. It’s all nonsense, but if your only objective is to make it through the next election with some kind of majority, the ANC will continue to con the voters for all it’s worth.

Bernard Benson
Parklands

