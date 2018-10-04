LETTER: Protest that succeeds

There have been many street protests with no solutions to the problems raised. Most have been politically motivated and almost always lead to violence and looting.

But with the current Westbury protests, the scene is different. The community took to the streets for two specific reasons: to protest against gangs and the attendant drug problems; and alleged police corruption.

Activists gave the assurance the protest was not political. They insisted that political parties stay out of it.

Police minister Bheki Cele showed empathy and promised a positive turnaround. There was a poignant moment when he put his arms around a teenage girl after she tearfully pleaded for help to protect children from murderers and rapists. Cele suggested she address parliament and promised to make this happen.

Who knows, this could be a watershed protest, and the forerunner of successful outcomes in other troubled areas.

Cliff Buchler

George

