LETTER: All eyes on Ace Magashule

Cyril Ramaphosa should rid himself of all the reprobates who surround him

04 October 2018 - 05:02
Ace Magashule. PICTURE: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
Ace Magashule. PICTURE: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule should have his story straight when he appears before the Zondo commission regarding Jessie Duarte and visits to the banks, because there are many cerebral professionals who will be listening to his every word.

If he says that the meetings were part of transformation on the part of the ANC, that will be drivel, given the preceding evidence that the Guptas were involved in state capture. If he elects to give a written statement, I would expect that to contain a bare denial of malfeasance.

It also seems that President Cyril Ramaphosa and Magashule are now smoking the peace pipe. This is a characteristic of all devious politicians, especially in Africa.

Ramaphosa should rid himself of all the reprobates who surround him, starting with Bathabile Dlamini, Malusi Gigaba and Magashule.

It will do the ANC a world of good and it may even attract many voters who are sceptical.

Nathan Cheiman
Northcliff

