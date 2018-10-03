LETTER: Paying on time is an easy win for the government

The ANC has been the butt of a few jokes after its website was blocked by a service provider for nonpayment of nearly R30m.

This is not the first time that the party failed to pay its bills. Recently Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba went to court to get the ANC to pay the R300,000 it owed the city in outstanding rates.

Unfortunately, the culture of nonpayment has seeped into ANC-led national and provincial departments. The DA discovered that national government departments owe more than R7.1bn to suppliers, many of which are small businesses. Provincial departments owe more than R20bn in unpaid invoices.

Late payments, especially to small businesses, directly affect the ability to pay staff and downstream suppliers. This is not just tardiness, it is killing small businesses. It is another artificial and unnecessary barrier to job retention and job creation.

If we are committed to getting out of recession, we have to make it easier for entrepreneurs and small business owners to succeed, not harder.

Here is a simple thing the government could do to help: pay suppliers on time, especially small businesses. Growing the small business sector is the only route to job creation on a massive scale.

We must remove the constraints on entrepreneurs by simplifying regulations and removing unnecessary burdens like late payments.

Geordin Hill-Lewis MP

Cape Town