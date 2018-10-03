LETTER: Our reality is not all good or all bad

We are bombarded daily with diverse views on the situation in SA, ranging between optimism and pessimism. These views are largely determined by individuals’ realities. Few people can observe events in a holistic manner and in a broader context.

Things do not look as bright for those who enjoyed an exclusive and privileged lifestyle for generations and no longer enjoy special privileges. Things are looking better for those who were less privileged for generations and who are now enjoying equal opportunities.

There are still frustrations among those who are still historically disadvantaged and whose positions are now further weakened by the growing poverty gap, exacerbated by widespread corruption.

There will always be opportunistic populists on the right and the left of the political spectrum. But the world is not simplistic or simply black and white — more so in a diverse country like SA.

No country, individual or situation is only good or bad, we have to look wider and develop the ability to separate the corn from the chaff and to express a balanced opinion that is not only good or bad and not blurred by narrow views and prejudices.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag