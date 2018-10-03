LETTER: DA has no viable plan for a nonracial SA

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has written a clever fudge of the issues raised by the Thabo Mbeki Foundation and which unfortunately opened the door to this kind of ploy. Maimane argues that because we all — black and white — share a common citizenship we are bound by non-racialism.

This conflates two issues and creates confusion. Yes, we all have a common citizenship thanks to the struggle led by the ANC, which is also committed to non-racialism. But we must not pretend that we have a nonracial society or that we are anywhere near that goal.

I live in the Western Cape, a province and city run by the DA and I am aware daily of the huge discrepancy between the living conditions I enjoy compared with the living conditions of my fellow citizens in Masiphumelele, just 2km away. So what price is our citizenship equality?

Worse, SA is the most unequal country in the world in incomes and in wealth. So how is the DA going to “bring us all together”? What kind of redress does Maimane have in mind? What will overcome the deep fissures of our colonial past?

There is no sign that the DA supports the kind of structural affirmative action we need to create the foundation of a truly nonracial society.

Ben Turok

Cape Town