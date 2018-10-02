LETTER: Virtue signals too costly

Minister of International Relations and Co-operation Lindiwe Sisulu, referring to Mike Pompeo: "In the same way that they might be concerned over investments in SA on the land issue, we’re also concerned that the Palestinian people should be given full protection that everybody has under the UN. I think we understood each other."

It is more likely Pompeo does not quite get that particular non sequitur or understand how a small country that desperately needs the US gift of Agoa risks that benefit by unnecessarily bringing up an irrelevant issue that doesn’t advance SA’s interests — especially after the US made it clear that it is no longer inclined to assist those who are antagonistic towards it. Since the parlous economic state SA finds itself in allows no space for arrogance, ego or virtue grandstanding, Sisulu should learn from the Chinese, whose policies are guided only by self-interest.

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town