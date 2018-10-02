LETTER: New politics, old greed

Politicians are like businessmen — greed is part of their DNA.

There was a time when politics was just politics and business matters were left to the captains of industry. The winds of change following years of British imperialism gave rise to a quest for independence and with it came the scramble for power and the usurpation of state resources.

While fiddling is as old as Nero, modern politics has given birth to some of the most notorious leaders who have plundered unashamedly, leaving in their wake trails of penury, joblessness and disease.

China’s latest "model", a new entry into the books of modern politics, will see that country repossessing key aspects of other countries’ infrastructure, as has already been seen in Zambia and Sri Lanka as a result of defaults.

Dictatorships, nationalisation, state capture and now default management of a country in true Gordon Gekko style — with a loud proclamation that "greed is good" — will be the order of business moving forward.

AR Modak

Robertsham