LETTER: Yet another graft claim

01 October 2018 - 05:02
Once again the ANC has become embroiled in another scandal, this time involving CCTV cameras, alarms and fencing.

African Global Operations, formerly known as Bosasa, has allegedly been greasing the palms of ANC politicians to secure big government contracts. Cabinet ministers Gwede Mantashe, Nomvula Mokonyane and Thabang Makwetla allegedly received installations free. ANC MP Vincent Smith allegedly received more than R671,000 in loans over the past three years from Bosasa. In return, Bosasa has been rewarded with over R10bn in government contracts.

We can only hope that the wheels of justice, while slow turning, do end up putting people behind bars for this endless stream of corruption.

South Africans need to see that corruption will not go unpunished. People must be held accountable. The ANC has got away with too much for too long.

Ruth Nkambule
Randburg

