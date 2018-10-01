LETTER: Minister should be fired

The appropriate response of a president who publicly professes to be determined to take "decisive steps" to counter corruption, to news that the Constitutional Court regards one of his cabinet ministers as mendacious, perjurious and (most unusually) personally liable for legal costs incurred by civil society organisations due to shenanigans committed on her watch is to dismiss the minister summarily.
Don’t hold your breath.
Paul Hoffman
SC Institute for Accountability in Southern Africa
