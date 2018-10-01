LETTER: Malusi Gigaba cost SA billions

If President Cyril Ramaphosa expects tourism to contribute to his stimulus package, he needs to pull home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba into line. Or, better still, fire him.

Gigaba cannot quite bring himself to fully reverse the stupid visa regulations he imposed in 2015. He was warned, before he introduced them, that these actions would seriously harm tourist growth, but he arrogantly shrugged off the earnest pleas from all quarters, refusing at the time to even to discuss the issue with representatives of the industry.

He owes SA an apology for the billions of rand in tourism earnings his single-handed stupidity cost the nation. He needs to go.

Delano Caras

Camps Bay