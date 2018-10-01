Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Malusi Gigaba cost SA billions

01 October 2018 - 05:02
Malusi Gigaba. Picture: SUPPLIED
Malusi Gigaba. Picture: SUPPLIED

If President Cyril Ramaphosa expects tourism to contribute to his stimulus package, he needs to pull home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba into line. Or, better still, fire him.

Gigaba cannot quite bring himself to fully reverse the stupid visa regulations he imposed in 2015. He was warned, before he introduced them, that these actions would seriously harm tourist growth, but he arrogantly shrugged off the earnest pleas from all quarters, refusing at the time to even to discuss the issue with representatives of the industry.

He owes SA an apology for the billions of rand in tourism earnings his single-handed stupidity cost the nation. He needs to go.

Delano Caras
Camps Bay

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Fuel price cap blown away
Opinion / Editorials
2.
MMUSI MAIMANE: Mbeki working paper matches DA’s ...
Opinion
3.
The show’s not over for platinum as car sector ...
Opinion
4.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Tesla still needs Musk in the ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
STUART THEOBALD: JSE seeks to amend listing rules ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.