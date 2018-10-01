LETTER: Jarana not up to SAA job

SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana has proven that he is unable to save the airline despite his undertaking to turn it around.

His statement that "there are no sacred cows" in debating the future of SAA was viewed by economists as a warning that he would start trimming jobs, including pilots, to make the airline profitable. Typically, this proved to be hot air.

SAA is a dead duck and better businessmen than Jarana have suggested that the airline is worthless and that its debt and overheads are an albatross around its neck.

The intransigence of the government to heed the call for the airline to be sold off will result in billions of rand thrown at a bankrupt entity.

This is testimony to ANC and its cadres, who have been a wrecking ball for almost every state entity, due to incompetence and dishonesty.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff