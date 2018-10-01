LETTER: Inequality cannot continue

There is something very wrong when we can only become or remain rich on the sweat and lives of poor South Africans.

We have been taught a lie — that we are better humans than our brothers and sisters whose first language is not English or Afrikaans. The inequality in our society is not sustainable.

SA’s colonial history was sanitised in our history textbooks during Afrikaner colonialism and does not reflect the great injustices and crimes committed by our forefathers. South Africans need to learn what actually happened.

Our democracy offers no justice to poor and vulnerable people, and the capitalist, captured and corrupt government has no plan to change the system that benefits the rich and oppresses the poor.

Beneficiaries of this system must see that this is a ticking time bomb, about to explode at any moment. And they should realise that the western system of democracy and capitalism is only good for upper-class and rich people.

SA’s colonial system perpetuates inequality and will not lead to a healthy and functional society over the next century. We need to debate aspects of society that need to change, and not wait for a government to try to find a solution.

Our democracy is built on a foundation of a European and western one, with capitalism as its heart. This needs to change.

Michael Pickstone-Taylor

Franschhoek