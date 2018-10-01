LETTER: Do the honourable thing

The call for minister in the presidency Bathabile Dlamini to resign is founded on principle. The use of the term "honourable" for ministers and MPs is based on their undertaking that they will at all times act honourably. If she has broken that principle, she must go.

Cabinet ministers have made this specific commitment to the public. When applied to public figures, honourable means such people undertake at all times to act with integrity, trustworthiness and moral rectitude. It also means such persons who do not abide by the highest ethical and moral values have no right to occupy their positions. If Dlamini resigns voluntarily, she will set a precedent for expecting other ministers and MPs who are known to have acted dishonourably to be called on to resign.

A voluntary resignation would have the added advantage of helping redeem SA’s international image as a nation of cheats.

Ron Legg

Waterfall