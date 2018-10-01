Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Dagga ruling is confusing

01 October 2018 - 05:02
Picture: ISTOCK

Though the Constitutional Court has ruled that dagga may be used in the privacy of SA homes, it is worth noting that medical experts who have first-hand experience of the effects of sustained dagga consumption are overwhelmingly against making this easier.

The judgment is confusing to the layman. One may now grow and consume dagga in one’s own property, but not buy or sell it. Where does this leave people who do not have a garden or a friend with a garden?

And where does it leave the commercial growers in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape who have big gardens? Perhaps they all have big families?

Anthony Still
Waverley

