LETTER: SA needs voters’ coalition

SA voters must exercise their choice and vote for the party they support. Thereafter, they should belong to a coalition that must represent all voters irrespective of political affiliation.

The coalition must exert pressure on the government to be accountable, transparent, prudent, competent and responsive.

SA’s proportional representation voting system gives inordinate power to political parties to the detriment of the population. Parties are controlled by a small number of people who wield power through populist rhetoric, manipulation, vote buying and handouts. As a result of power play within parties, factionalism takes root. Internal fighting and bickering are prompted by an ambition to enjoy a share of lucrative tenders or rents.

Which government will dare to lose voter support if the coalition boasts significant membership? Leaders of political parties will pause to consider the implications of snubbing a powerful voters’ coalition.

Civic activism must allow for voters to come together for the purpose of establishing an SA Voters Coalition.

Farouk Cassim

Milnerton