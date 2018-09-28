LETTER: No democracy in eSwatini

Pholile Dlamini, deputy chair of eSwatini’s Elections and Boundaries Commission, responds to critics of the country’s system of governance by saying that "there is no ‘one size fits all’ democracy" and "eSwatini is a modern-day country that has chosen to preserve its very rich cultures and traditions".

This is an astonishing attempt at deflecting from the real issues. While it is obviously true that there is no single model for democracy, no democracy can exist if there is an absolute monarch. In eSwatini, not only are political parties banned from taking part in elections, but some parties have been labelled "terrorist".

King Mswati III has huge influence over the House of Assembly and the Senate. He appoints the prime minister, senior judges and top public servants, and he can veto legislation. Those who criticise the king’s powers are breaking the law.

While eSwatini is a modern country for the royal family and the tiny elite close to them, 63% of Swazis live below the poverty line and more than 15% of citizens require food assistance in the lean season.

Mswati III’s control over the country’s resources and the enormous annual royal budget extracted from the public purse allow him to live a life of luxury. It is entirely possible for eSwatini to enjoy a very rich culture and traditions without autocratic governance and human rights abuses.

The international community must unite and take a firm stand against the king and his government in support of the Swazi people’s struggle for freedom.

Sunit Bagree

Senior campaigns officer, Action for Southern Africa, London