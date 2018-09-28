LETTER: Mired in Marxist mind-set

Listening to new Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi’s recent speech was a depressing experience. It was given by an impressive person of clear intellectual ability, but the content was dismal.

Instead of saying: "Comrades, we must ask ourselves what we can do to make this country the preferred destination for international investment and for the starting of new businesses, which are the only means to achieve growth, the creation of employment and improved living standards", she rambled on about Marxism.

She referred to "bosses" as though they are the enemy. When are people like her going to understand that the only real enemy of the union movement and employment seekers in SA are those other countries in Africa that have adopted pragmatic economic, fiscal and legal measures to foster economic growth and employment creation, and have far higher growth rates and success in attracting investment than SA?

The prevalence locally of adherence to Marxist political theory that has been discredited in most of the countries that applied it is extraordinary. Most African countries are long past their post-colonial heavy-socialism and state-control phase and have adopted policies to promote free enterprise, investment, growth and employment.

Maybe Losi, the unions and the government should look carefully at the policies adopted by China when it moved from doctrinaire communism to encouraging investment and free enterprise.

Peter Curle

Forest Town