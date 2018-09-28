Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Inquiry disease outbreak

28 September 2018 - 05:02
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

With Bain & Co’s managing partner Vittorio Massone failing to pitch at the Nugent inquiry due to him being "ill and receiving treatment in his native Italy", we now have a full-blown outbreak of "commissioner of inquiry disease" on our hands.

It now seems to have spread from the public sector (Bathabile Dlamini, Brian Molefe, et al) to the private sector — although it is hard to classify the Guptas as belonging to the private sector.

The rarity of this disease might also explain why, despite the world-class health facilities in SA, the disease is not treatable in our country. It is apparently only treatable in Dubai and Italy.

A rare disease indeed.

James Drew
Via e-mail

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Malusi Gigaba: A bad situation made ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
PETER BRUCE: Kick out Bain collaborators! Grill ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
ROB ROSE: The nerve of Cell C executives
Opinion / Editor's Note
4.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: The most important ...
Opinion / Between the Chains
5.
TIM COHEN: How the Zondo commission is becoming a ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.