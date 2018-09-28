LETTER: Inquiry disease outbreak

With Bain & Co’s managing partner Vittorio Massone failing to pitch at the Nugent inquiry due to him being "ill and receiving treatment in his native Italy", we now have a full-blown outbreak of "commissioner of inquiry disease" on our hands.

It now seems to have spread from the public sector (Bathabile Dlamini, Brian Molefe, et al) to the private sector — although it is hard to classify the Guptas as belonging to the private sector.

The rarity of this disease might also explain why, despite the world-class health facilities in SA, the disease is not treatable in our country. It is apparently only treatable in Dubai and Italy.

A rare disease indeed.

James Drew

Via e-mail