LETTER: High-density solutions

Ivan Turok’s thoughtful proposals in his article, Central to the land debate should be planning and how to optimise its use (September 20), on urbanisation in SA’s city regions describes real problems and speaks to some solutions.

In 2016 I worked with Monika Lauferts le Roux and Judith Muindisi of Tsica Heritage Consultants on the Johannesburg Corridors of Freedom report. We highlighted possible development zones inside existing urban infrastructure and although by no means a land audit, it offered realistic possibilities for high-density housing of up to five storeys.

It is essential to think about future vehicle traffic even if stands initially to have surplus space for food production or allotments. The missing component is what viable private-public housing system can provide this.

Solve this and I believe that good-quality rapid housing supply is possible with the further proviso that good architects are used; with the Keynesian effect on the economy extending even to green nurserymen/women, of course to brickfields, but even to the revival of production of steel windows suitable for up to three storeys and standardised to a few types.

We could set world standards.

Clive Chipkin

Johannesburg